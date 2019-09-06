Last-Minute Push to Pass PG&E Tax-Free Bond Plan Fails, for Now

The news that lawmakers will not take up the bill before their legislative session ends next week sent PG&E shares plummeting to their lowest level since the company declared its intent to enter into bankruptcy protection in January.

AB 235 was one of a menu of options that PG&E is pushing as a way to maintain control of the company as a fight plays out in bankruptcy court and in Sacramento between warring investors.

CEO Bill Johnson met with lawmakers in Sacramento late last month to personally lobby for the measure, which critics howled would have protected shareholders at the expense of ratepayers.

Assemblyman Chad Mayers (R-Yucca Valley), the bill’s sponsor announced on Twitter, Friday morning, that with the end of the legislative session approaching next week, there wasn't "sufficient time left for proper debate."

But he vowed to revisit the legislation in January.