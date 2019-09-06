Fresh Face, Fresh Start for the California GOP?

California's Republican Party has lost so many voters it is now a third party — there are more Californians registered "no party preference," than GOP in the Golden State.

But now, Republican faithfuls are hoping the party's first female chair (who also happens to be Latina) will help reverse that long downward slide.

"It's really near a bottom that we haven't seen before," said longtime GOP consultant Rob Stutzman.

Stutzman, a mainstream Sacramento Republican — and a "never Trumper" in 2016 — is distressed by how far his party has fallen in California now that the party leadership has fully embraced the president.

"Another way to look at it is, Republicans may have lost about every legislative or congressional district they could possibly lose" he said, before adding that the party could actually lose additional legislative seats next year.