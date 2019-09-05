Vaccine Crackdown Bill Passes. Will Newsom Sign It?

A bill that gives the state more oversight over vaccine medical exemptions for school kids made it past its final vote Wednesday. But it’s unclear whether Governor Gavin Newsom will sign it.

Reporter: Katie Orr

California's Statewide Diving Community Mourns Victims of Boat Fire

The National Transportation Safety Board says its conducted several interviews with survivors, including with the boat's captain, in its first full day of investigations yesterday. Communities all around the state have been touched by Monday's tragedy.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU

San Francisco Chronicle's Editor-in-Chief Audrey Cooper: Gig Worker Bill Will Hurt Newspapers

As state legislators near the finish line for this year's session, a bill that's gotten national attention would make it harder for companies like Uber and Lyft to classify workers as independent contractors. What AB5 hasn't gotten nearly as much attention for is the impact it would have on the newspaper industry.

Guest: Audrey Cooper, San Francisco Chronicle Editor-in-Chief