Surfing Community Reflects on Future of Mavericks Contest in Wake of Cancellation

"It's very difficult for a sponsor to stay on board for an event that might or might not run every year," he says.

Still, the contest has been held 10 times since 1999, and each year, tourists flocked to the area to watch the surfers from shore (and later, from a parking lot with a Jumbotron feed.) And the local economy noticed.

Mary Oldham, director of marketing at Half Moon Bay Brewing Company, was "very encouraged" when the World Surf League took charge of the Mavericks competition.

"We welcome the surf contest and what it brings to us and our community," she adds. And while she understands the difficulty of sponsoring an event so beholden to bureaucracy and Mother Nature, Oldham acknowledges the brewery and other businesses along the coast will lose revenue if the event doesn't happen.

Santa Cruz-based Arrow Surf & Sport owner Bob Pearson makes custom surfboards for many of the surfers who ride and compete in Mavericks.

"Personally, financially, yes [the cancellation] will hurt me ... but I'm still going to be making a lot of [boards] for the people who just love surfing big waves," he says.

He contends that the competition didn't happen because there was "flat out ... not enough money to see this thing through" and is adamant that when it comes to the possibility of a new sponsor picking up the contest, "it's got to be run professionally or not at all."

Bianca Valenti has surfed at Mavericks hundreds of times — but never as an official contestant. For the last five years, the professional surfer has been crusading for Mavericks to open its competition to women. So when she got the news that this year's contest was canceled, she was "so sad and shocked."

"I was assuming we were good to go. This is the world's Surf League. They're the biggest league in surfing." she says, referring to the confidence she and other surfers felt about the management of this year's contest. "I think every single athlete is bummed ... we always want the opportunity to perform on the world's greatest stages ... and Mavericks is one of the world's greatest stages."

Despite her disappointment, Valenti is hopeful that it's not too late to create some good out of the bad news.

"No matter what, I know that my commitment is to keep catching big waves and to use them to advocate for equality and for opportunities for athletes," she says.

While the surfing community is certainly disappointed that the Mavericks surf contest was canceled so close to the start of the season, many say there is no doubt that there will still be people surfing the massive waves come winter.

"Contest or no contest, if they get a swell that is big enough ... there are still going to be dozens of amazing surfers in the water. It's not like the place isn't going to be ridden," Valenti says.

As for the future of the Mavericks contest, right now that's as murky as a 60-foot wave.