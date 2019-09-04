The vaccination bill passed the Assembly yesterday, but still may face other hurdles. It would give the state more oversight of some medical exemptions, including those from doctors who grant five or more in a year. The bill has generated fierce opposition among those opposed to vaccines. Governor Gavin Newsom announced he wants more changes to the bill.
Vaccination Bill Passes Assembly, But Governor Newsom Is Calling For Changes
(Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)
