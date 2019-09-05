How the Bay Area Came to be a Hub for Casual Style

On a recent visit to San Francisco's War Memorial Opera House, KQED listener Michelle Morby didn’t like what she saw. In the middle of the champagne-sipping, pre-performance throng, she spotted someone wearing jeans and white sneakers.

Bay Curious is a podcast that answers your questions about the Bay Area. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, NPR One or your favorite podcast platform.

"That to me is completely offensive," Morby said.

Morby is someone who likes to dress up when she goes out.

"If I got a ticket to the opera tonight, I would pull out a silk jumpsuit. I would wear it with the tallest platform sandals that I have. And I would do my makeup, and I would wear all my jewelry," she said.

Like beauty, fashion is very much in the eye of the beholder.