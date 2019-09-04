34 People Presumed Dead In Dive Boat Tragedy

34 People Presumed Dead In Dive Boat Fire

Federal investigators are now taking a lead role in trying to figure out how a diving boat carrying 39 people, caught on fire, trapping 34 of them below deck. Among the victims: a family of five, a marine biologist, and a science teacher. Host Lily Jamali speaks with co-host Saul Gonzalez who has been tracking developments from Santa Barbara harbor, which was home base for the boat involved.

Diving Community Reeling After Boat Fire Tragedy

Details continue to emerge about the people who are presumed to have lost their lives aboard the dive boat Conception. All of this has hit the close-knit diving community hard. Longtime diver Brian Nelson with the Monterey Harbor says people in the community are devastated.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney

Vaccination Bill Passes Assembly, But Governor Newsom Is Calling For Changes

The vaccination bill passed the Assembly yesterday, but still may face other hurdles. It would give the state more oversight of some medical exemptions, including those from doctors who grant five or more in a year. The bill has generated fierce opposition among those opposed to vaccines. Governor Gavin Newsom announced he wants more changes to the bill.

Reporter: Katie Orr

Congressional Hearing Planned to Discuss The Threat Of Sick Migrants Being Deported

A Bay Area woman who could die if she's deported plans to speak at a Congressional hearing in coming days. That’s after the Trump administration told her and other immigrants getting medical treatment here under a humanitarian program that they must leave the U.S.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero