25 Bodies Found After Santa Cruz Island Boat Fire

Host Lily Jamali speaks with Co-Host Saul Gonzalez who is reporting from Santa Barbara where as dawn breaks, authorities are transitioning from a search and rescue operation in the wake of the tragic boat fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island to the grim recovery of human remains. Officials say almost half of the 34 presumed dead were brought to the harbor last night.

California Calls For A Gun Summit With Nevada: But Some Lawmakers in the Silver State Are Hesitant

It's been two weeks since California lawmakers sent a letter August 21st to their counterparts across the state line in Nevada asking for a summit aimed at tackling gun violence. But Reno legislative leaders in the Silver state are split on whether to accept an invitation.

Reporter: Paul Boger, KUNR