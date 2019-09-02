Boat Fire Off Santa Cruz Island Leaves More Than 30 Missing

Close to three dozen people are unaccounted for after a commercial scuba diving boat caught fire off of Santa Cruz Island early Monday morning.

Some people have died and rescuers were searching for 34 more. Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department confirmed some deaths to The Daily Beast but said he could not give an exact number.

Five crewmembers sleeping on the top deck of the 75-foot commercial scuba diving vessel were rescued, according to Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll of the U.S. Coast Guard. But he said 34 passengers who were sleeping below deck have not been accounted for.

One of the crew suffered minor injuries.