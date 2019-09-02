34 Missing in Boat Fire Off the Coast of Santa Cruz Island

Early this morning off the coast of Santa Barbara a boat caught fire and almost three dozen people who were on it are missing. The Ventura County Fire Department says they responded to the scene around 3:30 am, along with the Coast Guard and other authorities. Five people survived. But the Coast Guard says 34 people who were on that boat when it became engulfed in flames this morning are still unaccounted for. The boat was 20 yards offshore when it sank in 64 feet of water while crews tried to extinguish the fire.

Hosts: Lily Jamali & Saul Gonzalez

Senate Bill 159 Could Make HIV Treatments Accessible Without A Prescription

Senate Bill 159 made its way out of the Senate Appropriations Committee last week. It would let people buy a drug that prevents HIV infection without a prescription. Pre‐exposure prophylaxis ‐ called PrEP ‐ and post‐exposure prophylaxis ‐ PEP ‐ consist of a once‐a day pill, by the brand name Truvada. It’s been around for 7 years and has been proven highly effective in preventing the transmission of HIV.

Reporter: Larry Buhl

In California and around the country, the median income of Latinos has been rising , as the poverty level among Latinos drops. More Latino students are graduating high school and enrolling in college than ever before. But in spite of the gains, there are still wide gaps in income and education. And in an ever-more-expensive California, some of the pathways that helped previous generations of Latino families gain an economic foothold into the middle class are becoming narrower. Host Saul Gonzalez speaks with KPCC’s Leslie Berestein Rojas who recently reported a two-part series on Latino wealth and poverty for the California Dream Project.