Jordan Cunningham on Coastal Republicanism, Charter Schools and Nuclear Energy
Jordan Cunningham on Coastal Republicanism, Charter Schools and Nuclear Energy

28 min
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton) with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Negotiations over gig worker regulations heat up and lawmakers and the governor reach a deal on charter schools. Katie Orr joins Scott and Marisa for an update as the legislative year nears the finish line (0:40). Then, Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham joins to discuss the charter school deal, his law enforcement pedigree, Central Coast politics, nuclear energy, and regulating vaping (7:51).

