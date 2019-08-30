Negotiations over gig worker regulations heat up and lawmakers and the governor reach a deal on charter schools. Katie Orr joins Scott and Marisa for an update as the legislative year nears the finish line (0:40). Then, Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham joins to discuss the charter school deal, his law enforcement pedigree, Central Coast politics, nuclear energy, and regulating vaping (7:51).
Political Breakdown
Jordan Cunningham on Coastal Republicanism, Charter Schools and Nuclear Energy
28 min
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton) with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
