Researchers Press California to Strengthen Landmark Cap and Trade Law

LA Homeless Audit Critiques Outreach Efforts

Los Angeles is making a big push to get its homeless population housed. A critical part of that effort involves outreach workers, who hit the streets to meet homeless people and connect them to both temporary shelters and long term housing. But a new audit by L.A.'s City Controller says that outreach work is failing to meet targets.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez

Migrant Protection Protocol Immigration Cases Take Priority

Starting next week, immigration judges in San Diego are expected to only hear the cases of migrants that have been forced to wait in Mexico for court proceedings. Advocates fear the move will lead to swift denials for thousands of asylum seekers.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero

California’s cornerstone climate law for reducing planet warming emissions is coming under fire from a group of high-profile researchers. The legal and policy experts are challenging California’s top regulators to strengthen oversight of the state’s cap-and-trade law and to adopt changes to ensure that the state’s marketplace is reducing greenhouse gas pollution at the rate it claims.

Guest: Kevin Stark, KQED Science