Oakland Parents Plead With District for More Time to Plan School Mergers

“You’re coming from a special place. I would ask you to think about what would it mean to share that experience with people that have not had that special experience," Harris said. "What would it mean for the community at Kaiser to say, ‘You know what? Oakland needs us to do something differently now. Oakland needs us to show up in a different way' ?"

His statement was met with scornful jeers from some in the audience, but Harris rebutted, "I'm presenting this to you to think about as a community. You can take it or leave it. I’m not here to argue with you."

The board seemed united on one thing: forcing change on Kaiser. One option they're considering is relocating Kaiser to the larger Santa Fe Elementary campus. It's a move strongly supported by parents in the Santa Fe neighborhood, who also turned up in force at the meeting.

In response to the resistance that many Kaiser parents were showing towards any changes, board member Shanthi Gonzales went so far as to suggest the school be eventually phased out, by halting kindergarten enrollment after this year.

Several board members also questioned why district staff had abandoned an earlier idea of merging a different elementary —Peralta — with Sankofa. A Peralta parent gave the board a letter signed by 50 parents who support merging their school with Sankofa.

“I think there are Peralta folks who are interested in a merger with Sankofa and I think that’s going to lead us to be much more successful,” Gonzales said. "I’m interested in them being at a bigger campus where we can draw more students into OUSD and into a quality program."

The fate of two other schools slated for a merger were also discussed at Wednesday's meeting. Oakland SOL and Frick Impact Academy, both in East Oakland neighborhoods that Gonzales represents, are slated to consolidate onto the Frick campus.

Gonzales seemed to agree with the cries of parents from both schools who say they're in favor of merging, but insist more time is needed to plan for the changes.

“You heard SOL and Frick ask for more time tonight, is that possible?” Gonzales asked, directing her comments to OUSD Deputy Innovation Officer Yvette Renteria. “You have two brand new principals at Frick and SOL, what do you anticipate them needing and how are they going to get it?”

Gonzales pointed to the fact that the schools are 1.4 miles apart and that Oakland SOL has a dual language immersion program while Frick does not.

At stake for some parents is the changing racial makeup of their neighborhoods and schools. Frick Academy's students are about 41% African American and 53% Latinx, while Oakland SOL has a 71% Latinx student body. Some parents have expressed concern about how merging the two schools will tip the balance towards a much heavier Latinx student ratio.

One Sankofa parent concerned about gentrification in a historically black neighborhood said, "I know what I felt like when I went outside and my whole neighborhood changed. I been in that neighborhood for years and years, 40 plus. It’s important that you think of the people before you make moves."

At Wednesday's meeting, Renteria and some board members acknowledged earlier mistakes made during the first phase of mergers and closures last year. In merging Alliance Academy and Elmhurst Community Prep, district officials admitted that they did not provide enough support for the budgeting or planning process.

The district also failed to relocate all students displaced by the closure of Roots International Academy into better schools, which had been the intention. In fact, 46 Roots students are now at Oakland SOL and Frick, potentially facing upheaval once again in the coming year.

Renteria said that to support the current phase of closures, a philanthropic foundation donated $200,000 over the coming two years to help fund the work of reconfiguring smaller schools into larger ones.

During the first phase of closures, Oakland-based non-profit Educate78 funded a consultant to help Alliance and Elmhurst middle schools combine into Elmhurst United this past school year.

In 2000, it was also a philanthropic organization, the Gates Foundation, which spent millions to help launch the small schools movement across the country, with the first 10 of those schools opening in Oakland. Partially as a result of that push, OUSD currently runs nearly three times more schools than neighboring Fremont, a district of comparable size.

The district is scheduled to make a decision Sept. 11 on the current round of closures and mergers, which is part of OUSD's Citywide Blueprint for Quality Schools.