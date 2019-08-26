Second Phase of OUSD School Closure Plans Will Affect 1,324 Students

The district has been rolling ahead on a controversial plan to pare down its number of schools by as many as 24. In the first phase of the citywide plan, six schools were targeted for change with roughly 1,500 students affected. Beyond closing Roots, two other schools in East Oakland were merged, another two are still in the planning stages and a third, Met West, has expanded.

This second round of closures and mergers took some by surprise when it tagged a small, successful and diverse school in the Oakland hills, Kaiser Elementary, to merge with Sankofa Elementary on the Sankofa campus. In addition, East Oakland, SOL, which offers a dual language immersion program, will merge with Frick Middle School on the Frick campus. And Melrose Leadership Academy (MLA), another dual language program, would expand to upper and lower campuses across Maxwell Park and Sherman facilities.

The district used a variety of factors to determine which schools would be affected, including the potential for cost savings, how well a school was performing academically, teacher retention, enrollment trends and demand for certain programs. The district is under pressure to reduce the number of schools it has in order to save money, but officials and school board members have maintained the restructuring is also an opportunity to create more equitable schools across the district.

Not all parents see it that way. Kaiser Elementary parent Alicia Johnson said parents at both Kaiser and Sankofa would be sending a letter to the board opposing their merger.

"OUSD staff continues to use misinformation, unscientific 'data' and conflicting rhetoric to justify their closing of Kaiser Elementary and starving Sankofa of much needed resources," Johnson wrote in an email. "The school board has the opportunity to do the right thing and demand that OUSD stop this flawed and deceptive process and truly engage their community to tackle the problems OUSD is facing."

Kaiser parents are scheduled to meet again with OUSD officials Monday evening.

The district has held a series of meetings with parents from all of the schools involved over the summer, in order to discuss the possible changes. The final recommendations were just made public a few days ahead of the Aug. 28 board meeting, when the board will take public comment. The board is then scheduled to vote on the recommendations on Sept. 11.

Parents from Kaiser and Sankofa have expressed skepticism that the district can successfully pull off a consolidation of two school cultures. The district reported some MLA families shared that concern and that some SOL parents are worried about the lack of safe routes to Frick for students who live near SOL.

Principal Kilian Betlach has overseen the merger of Elmhurst and Alliance middle schools in the first phase of the district's plan. The two newly merged schools, renamed Elmhurst United, opened three weeks ago.

Betlach said that after his schools' merger was announced the district seemed to take a "do-it-yourself" approach when it came to supporting the two schools through the planning process. Betlach said he hopes this time around the district is more intentional in the planning.

"Some of what would be interesting to me would be to see what level of detail staff goes into, what support they will offer. With us it was incredibly vague, it was pretty much nothing, in terms of support, and with a really small amount of money," he said.

Betlach, though, considers the outcome of the merger to be positive so far. Elmhurst United has increased enrollment to 715 students this year, beyond district expectations, he said. And the school was able to bring in new resources to hire an assistant principal, two science teachers, as well as add music, dance and Spanish.