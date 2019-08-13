'It's All About Race': Parents Want Say in How Oakland Schools Integrate

Dana Garrett's children attend Sankofa Elementary. "I believe that white, black, Asian, whatever, we can stand taller than anybody if we build our own home," she said. "And we can build it with multiple colors."

Several parents nodded in agreement.

Saturday's meeting was the latest in a series organized by a group of families that each face potentially huge changes to their schools.

For example, one merger proposed by Oakland Unified School District would mean that Kaiser Elementary, located in the Oakland hills near the Caldecott Tunnel, would move in with Sankofa elementary, a school with a majority African-American student population about two miles down the hill, roughly between Telegraph and Shattuck streets.

Kaiser has high test scores, more well-resourced parents and is racially diverse. Sankofa is struggling with a recent change in its principal and poor academic outcomes, and 90% of its students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

"We don't trust [the district]," said Kaiser parent Alicia Johnson. "And we don't trust any plans that they give us. And right now we are not willing to move until we see they are taking it seriously and thoughtfully implementing plans for change."

The issue of what it would take to integrate across a racial and class divide, and whether parents of privilege are willing to do so, is a problem facing other urban districts across the county: How can the district create equitable schools in districts shaped by a history of redlining and racially segregated housing? In Oakland, white students are 11.4% of the district-run public school population but are concentrated in a small handful of top-performing schools.

OUSD argues that merging a stronger school with a weak one is a path to creating more equity. But the district is also relying heavily on an economic rationale for the changes, saying it must shrink the number of schools it operates to save money and avoid a state takeover. The district has been cited by the state's Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) for operating too many schools. For comparison, OUSD has twice the number of schools as Fremont's school district, but the same number of students, an Alameda Grand Jury found.

The Kaiser-Sankofa merger plan has morphed since January, after Kaiser parents lobbied heavily against being sent to Sankofa. Now the district is considering merging Sankofa and Peralta Elementary instead, but keeping both campuses open, with K-2 grades at Peralta and 3-5 grades at Sankofa. Peralta is a popular, high-achieving school whose wait list typically has 200 students.

Kaiser is not off the hook, however, as the district is proposing to move them to a larger school facility at Santa Fe Elementary near the Oakland-Emeryville border.

None of these gyrations have built confidence among the parents meeting at Dover Park. Many in the group doubted that the school district could pull off complicated mergers of different school cultures successfully. No one from the any of the above schools had seen details for the proposed mergers.