Central Valley Mariachi Releases Debut Album as She Sets Off for Harvard

Growing up in such a musical family helped shape my worldview and every aspect of my personality. I’m very grateful that it kept me close to my culture, especially being so far from home now. I know that I can easily connect to my family and my Mexican culture just by singing a mariachi song or listening to mariachi. It was also fun getting to spend a lot of time making music with my sisters. (Anaí 's sister, Xochitl Morales, is a spoken word artist who has also been featured on The California Report.)

On singing about love and heartbreak as a young woman in a male-dominated genre:

I don't think there should ever be stereotypes about who can sing what. There's been a huge switch in mariachi, at least in the L.A. area, with a lot of all-female groups. That's something that wasn't around a few years ago, and so they've started to break the stereotype that mariachis are male. I'm lucky to have grown up in a household where my dad was the only male. My family is full of super strong women, with a grand total of 10 tías (aunts). I also think that was important in helping me feel confident to sing whatever I wanted — songs that tell stories about falling in love, getting your heart broken, dying and joining your lover in heaven. They're very dramatic, and I think I'm a dramatic person. My parents used to say I'm a drama queen. I think the songs fit well with my personality, but they're also narratives that people can relate to. We've all been in love. We've all had our heart broken. We've all felt super emotional about something, and music is a way for me to express those feelings.

On singing about the people of Delano:

Most of the community is made up of Mexican immigrants; working in the fields is usually their daytime job, while some people work another job at night. Delano is not a wealthy community, but it is rich in culture, which has played a huge part in my music. I come from a community of people who work tirelessly to provide for their families and to ensure that their kids will have it better. That has inspired me not only to work hard for what I want in my music, but also to pursue higher education so that I can return to my community and give them what they deserve: the chance to seek better opportunities for themselves.

On singing in Mixteco, one of the indigenous languages of Oaxaca:

I am not fluent in Mixteco, so at times you can hear my accent or some mispronunciations. I did an internship last summer at a hospital in Oxnard, which is where many Oaxacan immigrants work in the strawberry fields. I helped translate what patients were saying to the doctors. Most of them speak only Mixteco; there is a Mixteco-to-Spanish translator, and I was the Spanish-to-English translator working with those patients. I definitely felt super connected to them and that I was able to help them.

On studying at Harvard:

Harvard is definitely a place where you can explore niche concentrations, so I have a feeling that whatever I go in studying is most likely going to change. I'm very open-minded about what I want to do with my life. Right now the goal is to become a doctor and go back to the [Central] Valley and offer [the people there] holistic and affordable medical services that they've been deprived of.