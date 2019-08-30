After Their School Closed, Here's Where Roots Students Ended Up

This transition wasn't the teenager's idea. The school district closed Octavio's previous school as part of a wave of school restructuring, with the intention of creating a sustainable budget model. But Octavio said the emotional toll of attending a new school has been high.

"I don't know anyone there yet, unlike Roots where I knew a lot of my friends." he said. "I could be who I wanted at Roots, but at Elmhurst I feel like people could judge who you are because you don't know the people."

His mom, Ady Rios, began to cry as she recalled her son's distress during the first week at the new school.

"I picked him up on his second day and he came home and didn't want to eat, didn't want to do anything," Rios said. "Straight two days it was nothing but crying. My husband and myself had to go lay down with him and tell him it was going to be okay."

Middle school is often a tumultuous time for teens, and starting over at a new school only added to Octavio's stress. "It was hard to get used to the entire school," he said. "Knowing I was in 8th grade made me feel kind of minimal there. I know I'm supposed to be like a leader of it, but it was just really weird to be there, in general."

The district closed Roots this year as part of its Citywide Blueprint for Quality Schools, a plan to reduce the total number of schools in the district by 24 over the course of several years. The district says that restructuring will help create higher quality schools throughout the district.

Roots was one of the first schools to be closed under the plan. It had declining enrollment and poor academic outcomes, which the district said put it on the list for closure.

Roots Academy’s closure meant that 266 7th graders needed to be enrolled in new schools before the start of 8th grade. District officials said they intended to work with those families to find the most appropriate placement for their children, and highlighted the opportunity to transfer to better-performing schools.

According to district data, 40 of those students are now at Elmhurst United, a school newly formed by merging Elmhurst Community Prep and Alliance Academy, all part of the first phase of school restructuring. The district estimates 10 students left OUSD-run schools altogether, but can't confirm whether they went to charter or private schools, elected homeschooling or simply moved out of the area.

But for some Roots families, the upheaval may not be over. 23 Roots students now attend Oakland SOL (School of Language) and another 23 attend Frick Impact Academy — both schools which are slated for a merger within the next year. The stress and uncertainty of the looming closure is one more hurdle teachers and students have to overcome this year.

Many parents in the district now say they are wary of picking a school that could end up on a closure list, as plans continue to change.