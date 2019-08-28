Apple Apologizes for Use of Contractors to Eavesdrop on Siri

Apple is apologizing for allowing outsiders to listen to snippets of people's recorded conversations with its digital assistant Siri, a practice that undermined its attempts to position itself as a trusted steward of privacy.

As part of the apology posted Wednesday, Apple reiterated an earlier pledge to stop keeping audio recorded through Siri unless consumers give their permission.

When permission is granted, Apple said only its own employees will be allowed to review audio to help improve the service. Previously, the company hired contractors to listen to some recordings.

"We realize we haven't been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that we apologize," Apple said.

Apple would not say how it will seek permission. In the past, the Cupertino company has typically requested permissions through prompts during software update installations.