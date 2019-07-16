Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple officials will be testifying on Capitol Hill Tuesday at three separate hearings on an array of issues, including whether they're so big they stifle competition.

All the hearings reflect a new mood in Washington, where lawmakers, regulators and even President Trump are calling for more thorough reviews of the big tech companies with a goal of tougher regulation to level the playing field.

The head of Facebook's effort to create a new digital currency called Libra will tell the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday morning that the company wants to work closely with policymakers and regulators.

In prepared testimony, Facebook's David Marcus said those setting up Libra expect it to be "licensed, regulated, and subject to supervisory oversight."

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made it clear at a briefing Monday that he's not ready to support Facebook's currency plan — at least not yet.