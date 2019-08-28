Sonoma Co. Loses Tax Revenue Post-Wildfires, Cuts Health Programs

Domestic Violence Bill Is Personal for State Senator Susan Rubio

State Senator Susan Rubio, a Democrat representing the San Gabriel Valley, wants survivors of domestic violence to have more time to report abuse. Senate Bill 273 would extend the statute of limitations, in certain circumstances, from the current three years to eight years. It would apply when new audio, video, photos, and written evidence appears...or if an abuser confesses. This is personal for the Senator. She herself a survivor of domestic abuse.

Guest: State Senator Susan Rubio

The aftermath of the October 2017 wildfires will be felt in Sonoma County for years to come, but in some ways you might not expect. This year, the County lost millions of dollars in property tax revenue due to the fires. The resulting budget cuts could affect several programs, including one that provides healthcare for teenage parents.

Reporter: Adia White, KRCB