With Private Donation, Reward to Catch Wild Burro Killers Now Tops $50,000
With Private Donation, Reward to Catch Wild Burro Killers Now Tops $50,000

Kelly O'Mara
Two wild burros in the Mojave Desert near BLM's office in Needles, California. (Courtesy of U.S. Bureau of Land Management)

Someone has been killing the wild burros of the Mojave Desert, and the reward to find the burro killer is now $53,500.

The Humane Society announced Monday an anonymous donor from its burro protection initiative, the Platero Project, contributed $32,500 as a reward for information to help catch the culprit or culprits. The Humane Society also donated $2,500, which comes on top of the $10,000 the Bureau of Land Management was already offering and additional rewards of $2,500, $5,000 and $1,000 offered, respectively, by the American Wild Horse Campaign, Return to Freedom and The Cloud Foundation organizations.

Over the past three months, 42 burro carcasses containing gunshot wounds have been found in various states of decomposition along a 60-mile stretch of Interstate 15, between Halloran Springs, California, and Primm, Nevada. According to officials, it is one of the largest killings of its kind on public land.

A kind of wild donkey, burros were used as pack animals during the Gold Rush because of their sure-footedness and ability to carry heavy loads. They're considered a symbol of the American Southwest and, like wild horses, are protected under federal law. Anyone found guilty of harassing, branding or killing one faces a fine of up to $2,000 and a year in jail. That penalty can apply to each count charged.

"Wild horses and burros are an iconic part of the American West and part of our national heritage," said William Perry Pendley, the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) deputy director for policy and programs, in a statement. "We will pursue every lead until we've arrested and prosecuted those responsible for these cruel, savage deaths, and we welcome the public's help to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice."

However, according to BLM spokesperson Sarah Webster, there are currently no suspects.

"The BLM is hopeful the publicity of the rewards will result in good leads for our investigators to follow," said Webster. BLM is leading the investigation, in coordination with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Details about the killings have been sparse, but the L.A. Times reported the burros were shot in the neck, including some that were shot while drinking water at the Halloran Springs area.

After being used at pack animals through the early 1900s, burros were turned loose and multiplied, able to survive on a variety of plants and go long stretches without water. Widespread killing of wild burros and horses in the 1950s prompted the passage of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971. Since then, as people have encroached on their territory over the years, one of the biggest threats has been being hit by cars.

The most recent estimates by BLM put the number of wild burros nationally now at 16,198, with the vast majority of those in California, Arizona and Nevada.

But that was before the shootings began in May.

"The persons who shot these innocent and beloved burros deserves to be brought to justice," said Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign. "We hope that an increase in the reward will lead to arrest and conviction for these cruel acts."

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call 800-78CRIME (800-782-7463) or visit the online WeTip hotline. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward for information leading to arrest and conviction.

John Rogers with the Associated Press contributed to this report.

