With Private Donation, Reward to Catch Wild Burro Killers Now Tops $50,000

However, according to BLM spokesperson Sarah Webster, there are currently no suspects.

"The BLM is hopeful the publicity of the rewards will result in good leads for our investigators to follow," said Webster. BLM is leading the investigation, in coordination with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Details about the killings have been sparse, but the L.A. Times reported the burros were shot in the neck, including some that were shot while drinking water at the Halloran Springs area.

After being used at pack animals through the early 1900s, burros were turned loose and multiplied, able to survive on a variety of plants and go long stretches without water. Widespread killing of wild burros and horses in the 1950s prompted the passage of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971. Since then, as people have encroached on their territory over the years, one of the biggest threats has been being hit by cars.

The most recent estimates by BLM put the number of wild burros nationally now at 16,198, with the vast majority of those in California, Arizona and Nevada.

But that was before the shootings began in May.

"The persons who shot these innocent and beloved burros deserves to be brought to justice," said Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign. "We hope that an increase in the reward will lead to arrest and conviction for these cruel acts."

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call 800-78CRIME (800-782-7463) or visit the online WeTip hotline. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward for information leading to arrest and conviction.

John Rogers with the Associated Press contributed to this report.