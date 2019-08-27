We are about halfway through year two of the great California cannabis experiment. Recent reports from financial analysts BDS Analytics and the Pew Charitable Trusts say the industry is growing strong — legal sales last year were more than $3 billion. But black market sales could be almost three times that. David Downs, California Editor for Leafly.com joins us to talk about what this means for the state.
Legal Marijuana Sales in California Are Strong, But What About the Black Market?
Marijuana on a scale at Virgil Grant's dispensary in Los Angeles, California on February 8, 2018. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
