Ex-Google Engineer Charged in Uber Self-Driving Theft Case

A former Google engineer was charged Tuesday with stealing closely guarded secrets that he later sold to Uber as the ride-hailing service scrambled to catch up in the high-stakes race to build robotic vehicles.

The indictment filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Jose is an offshoot of a lawsuit filed in 2017 by Waymo, a self-driving car pioneer spun off from Google. Uber agreed to pay Waymo $245 million to settle the case, but the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit made an unusual recommendation to open a criminal probe.

Uber considered having self-driving technology crucial to survive.

Anthony Levandowski, a pioneer in robotic vehicles, was charged with 33 counts of trade secrets theft. He could be sentenced up to 10 years and fined $250,000 per count, $8.25 million altogether.

Prosecutors say the probe is ongoing, but they wouldn't say whether Uber and its founding CEO Travis Kalanick are targets. Prosecutors say Google and Uber cooperated in the investigation.