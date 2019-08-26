California Sounds: Hear What It's Like to Sing in the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir

If you’ve never sung in a choir, then you don’t know how different it sounds to be inside the group, singing, as opposed to being in the audience. For a little taste, we’re going to listen to what it’s like to be a singer in the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir.

This Bay Area institution encourages people of all faiths to sing gospel. We recorded a practice session from the perspective of different singers. You’re going to first hear what it’s like to be a tenor, then an alto, a bass, and a soprano. Finally we’ll hear the whole choir together again.