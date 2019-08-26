California Sounds: Hear What It's Like to Sing in the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir
California Sounds: Hear What It's Like to Sing in the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir

Sam Harnett
A choir sounds way different if you're actually singing in it! (Matt Beardsley)

If you’ve never sung in a choir, then you don’t know how different it sounds to be inside the group, singing, as opposed to being in the audience. For a little taste, we’re going to listen to what it’s like to be a singer in the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir.

This Bay Area institution encourages people of all faiths to sing gospel. We recorded a practice session from the perspective of different singers. You’re going to first hear what it’s like to be a tenor, then an alto, a bass, and a soprano. Finally we’ll hear the whole choir together again.

This story comes to us from Chris Hoff and Sam Harnett of The World According to Sound podcast. They’re partnering with the LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired in San Francisco to help us  reimagine California in the rich way blind people experience it every day. The project has additional support from California Humanities.

