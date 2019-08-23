DNC Climate Fight Heats Up

The Democratic National Committee conference is bringing plenty of presidential candidates to San Francisco — but also controversy after the DNC voted down a climate-focused debate.

A group of activists associated with the Sunrise Movement has been pressing the DNC to hold a debate for Democratic presidential candidates that focuses specifically on climate change.

The Democratic leadership voted down a resolution to hold a climate debate, fearing a single-issue debate would lead to calls to have other debates based on a single issue, such as gun control, health care or immigration.

With scores of candidates and scores of debates, I don't see the harm in having single-issue debates thrown in the mix ... preferably before Iceland melts and the Amazon rainforest is entirely incinerated.