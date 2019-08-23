Young Activists Rally at DNC Meeting to Urge Debate on Climate Crisis

Hundreds of youth held a rally at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting in San Francisco on Friday, urging party leadership to host a debate on the threats posed by climate change.

The rally came a day after the DNC’s Resolution Committee defeated a resolution on a 17-8 vote to call for a presidential debate focused on the climate crisis. That decision was met with raucous protest Thursday.

Members of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led organization advocating for political action on climate change, held signs Friday that said: "It's time for a Green New Deal," "This is an emergency. Act like it" and "Our future is not a single issue."

They chanted "climate debate" and hung a banner outside a parking garage adjacent to the Union Square Hilton, where the meeting is being held, that said: "Dear DNC. This is an emergency. Climate debate now."

More than a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls were in attendance at the DNC's summer meeting, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders.