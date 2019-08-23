California Moves One Step Closer to Letting 17-Year-Olds Vote

"The time has come for California to join in pursuing what so many other states have done," Mullin said.

At least 17 states, including Connecticut, Nebraska, Mississippi and New Mexico, as well as the District of Columbia, allow 17-year-olds to vote in presidential primaries and state elections, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Some states that use caucuses also allow 17-year-olds to participate, though the rules are generally set by each political party.

"It's not driven by a Democratic idea in California," said Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego, listing some of the more conservative states. "To suggest that there's some political play going on I think is disingenuous. ... It's good for the process, it's good for them, and it's our way to develop lifelong voters."

California is among 14 states that allow 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote, but they can't currently vote until they turn 18.

Berkeley voters in 2016 allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local school board elections, but a similar measure failed in San Francisco.

In 1971, the federal voting age was lowered from 21 to 18 with the ratification of the 26th Amendment. At the time, tens of thousands of young men, 18 and older, were still being drafted to fight in the Vietnam War, and voting activists successfully campaigned on the premise that anyone considered old enough to fight and die for his country should also be considered old enough to vote. Since then, no state has permitted anyone younger than 18 to vote in federal general elections.

The proposed measure in California is supported by groups including the League of Women Voters of California. It's opposed by the Election Integrity Project California Inc., which noted that 17-year-olds are still considered children who mostly attend high school and who may be easily influenced by their parents and teachers.

The measure is separate from another proposed amendment to the California constitution that would lower the voting age from 18 to 17, even in general elections. That measure, introduced by Assemblyman Evan Low, D-San Jose is awaiting an Assembly vote.

