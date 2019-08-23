New Immigration Rule, Students and Anxiety, "The North Pole"

Trump Administration’s Push to Detain Migrant Families Longer

This week, officials at the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services proposed a new regulation that would allow for the indefinite detention of migrant families crossing the border. If approved, the rule would eliminate a key part of a court settlement from 1997 that limits the detention of unaccompanied minors to 20 days in federal custody. Administration officials argue the new rule is necessary to deter mass migration at the border. But it’s likely to face legal challenges from immigration advocates such as the ACLU, which denounced the move as “another attack on children.”

Guests:

Tyche Hendricks, KQED immigration editor

Professor Bill Ong Hing, University of San Francisco School of Law

Helping Students With Anxiety

Throughout the Bay Area, classrooms are buzzing with activity and lesson plans as students return from their summer break to start a new school year. But these days, a lot of students are struggling with anxiety on top of their academics. Whether it’s the pressure to perform academically, online bullying or mass shootings on campus and public spaces, triggers for feeling overwhelmed or anxious abound. Parents and teachers can also miss warning signs and wrestle with when and how to intervene. Fortunately, at one East Bay high school, students are learning coping strategies and getting support from social workers to feel less stressed and overwhelmed.

Guests:

Katrina Schwartz, co-host, KQED’s MindShift podcast

Professor Janelle Scott, Graduate School of Education, UC Berkeley

“The North Pole”

Benny Ramirez and his three friends face challenges and forge creative solutions as they navigate life in North Oakland on “The North Pole,” a web series streaming on YouTube. Their journey is both humorous and poignant, pushed and pulled by timely struggles ranging from gentrification to climate change and immigration in a politically polarized America. Actor Rosario Dawson serves as an executive producer and stars in the show’s upcoming second season, which premieres on Sept. 10.