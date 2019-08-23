Wall Street Investors Battle Over Plan to Help PG&E Out of Bankruptcy
Wall Street Investors Battle Over Plan to Help PG&E Out of Bankruptcy

7 min
KQED News Staff
PG&E may come out of bankruptcy sooner than expected. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Investigators say Pacific Gas and Electric, California’s biggest utility, has caused some of the state’s most destructive wildfires, like 2018’s Camp Fire that killed 86 people. PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January after it said it couldn’t afford to pay 30 billion dollars in wildfire-related liabilities. So how will the utility meet its obligations to to fire victims without socking it to ratepayers?
Guest: Marisa Lagos, KQED Politics Correspondent

L.A. Musical Honors Korean Comfort Women

During World War II, tens of thousands of Korean women were forced by the Japanese military to work in brothels as sex slaves. They were euphemistically called “comfort women” and in recent years the suffering and exploitation they endured have gotten more attention, including a new musical that’s opened in Los Angeles.
Reporter: Josie Huang, KPCC

