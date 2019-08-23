Andrew Yang on Support from Tech Workers, Universal Basic Income, and the 'Bizarre' Democratic Debates
Political Breakdown

Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Andrew Yang, with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Governor Gavin Newsom signs landmark legislation changing California's police use-of-force law, and Scott and Marisa recap a big win for the Newsom administration on auto emissions. (0:45) Then, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins the show to talk about his UC connections, academic lineage, support from tech workers, universal basic income, and the 'bizarre' Democratic primary debates (5:33).

