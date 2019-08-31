A Love Letter to 6 Generations of Strong Women in One Multi-Racial Family

Eventually, my mother ended up living on her own in Riverside. She taught herself perfect English by listening to Vin Scully do Dodgers broadcasts; today I listen to Dodgers games on the radio and think about my mom wanting her enunciation to be perfect. My mom went back to junior college when she was 40 and I was 12. It was a big deal watching her get her A.A. degree. I was really appreciative of the fact that she was very tenacious as a woman.

On writing about race:

At our family reunion, there were 100 people and I was the only white person. People always tell jokes about white people around me. They say, “We forgot about you.” I think for my kids, the most important thing is that we have this giant family on both sides. In the crucible of our family, race is lesser than family loyalty and survival. I wrote [the book] as a letter to my three daughters because I wanted them to know how proud I am of their heritage.

An excerpt of Straight's memoir:

“In the country of women, we have maps and threads of kin some people find hard to believe. The women could not have dreamed that in this promised land we would still have bullets and fear and murder. Fracture and derision and assault, sharp and revived. I was born here, and I am still here, and I didn’t leave, which doesn’t feel very heroic. You three, my daughters, have laughed at me for looking out the kitchen window of our house toward the hospital where I was born, where your father was born, where you were born. My daily life is a five-mile radius of memory and work and family. You three daughters know this in your genes: You love only orange-blossom honey, because you grew up with that scent and those flowers, that fruit and those bees. You long for Santa Ana winds and sunflowers, tumbleweeds and the laughter of people eating at long unfolded tables in a driveway. We bury descendants of the women, and we serve funeral repasts in church halls built by some of California’s black pioneers. The women in our family are everything: African-American, Mexican-American, Cherokee and Creek, Swiss, Irish and English, French and Filipino, Samoan and Haitian. Some of their heritage remains a mystery.”

On what she learned from having James Baldwin as a teacher:

When I got [to The University of Massachusetts] Amherst, James Baldwin was a writer in residence teaching a workshop. I was stunned because his was one of the first books I ever read at the Riverside Public Library. The first day in class, James Baldwin was so profound, but I was afraid to talk to him. Afterwards his driver and his secretary — they were probably 27 or so and both 6'2"— saw Dwayne, my husband, who was 6'4". They said, “Who’s this? We want to play basketball with him.” After that, the three of them would play basketball, and James Baldwin and I would sit in his rental house and talk about fiction. He talked to me about secondary characters saying, “This is the main part and the heart of your story.”

One night we invited him over for dinner. At the end of the evening he said, “You have to write about home. You must write about this place where you come from.” That changed everything for me. Who we are — and what it means to grow up in a place like Riverside, what it means to be a Californian — was always intrinsically a part of what I wanted to write about.

On staying in Riverside:

There’s a comfort in being someone who can say, “I look out the back window and see the hospital where I was born.” But as a writer who travels around the world, there’s an odd sense that you become a famous writer by leaving home. Over the last five years while I was working on this book, I went to Turkey, Sicily, Salzburg, New York, and San Francisco, and what people wanted to talk to me about was home.