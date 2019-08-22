Politicians and Advocates Protest New Trump Rule on Migrant Children
Politicians and Advocates Protest New Trump Rule on Migrant Children

Tyche Hendricks
Migrant children separated from their families walk near tents at a detention center in Homestead, Florida, on June 28, 2019. (RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)

California politicians and civil rights advocates are outraged by the Trump administration's announcement that it will change long-standing rules that prevented migrant children from being locked up indefinitely in family detention centers.

