California politicians and civil rights advocates are outraged by the Trump administration's announcement that it will change long-standing rules that prevented migrant children from being locked up indefinitely in family detention centers.
Politicians and Advocates Protest New Trump Rule on Migrant Children
2 min
Migrant children separated from their families walk near tents at a detention center in Homestead, Florida, on June 28, 2019. (RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)
