S.F. Public Defender's Office Says Jeff Adachi Died of Natural Causes, Not From Drugs

Norris said Thursday that the data doesn't support the finding that Adachi died from a mixture of alcohol and cocaine.

"When I first read the report I thought somebody had made a typographical error and put the cause of death as the secondary and vice versa," Norris said. "But apparently that's not the case."

The Medical Examiner’s office defended its findings in a statement, saying the “reports speak for themselves.”

San Francisco freelance journalist Bryan Carmody became wrapped up in events after his home and office were raided by police who were looking for information connected to what they say was the illegal release of a police report connected to Adachi's death.

Adachi, a Japanese American from Sacramento whose parents and grandparents were interned during World War II, died Feb. 22. He was 59. He served as public defender for 17 years.

KQED's Don Clyde and Peter Jon Shuler contributed to this report.