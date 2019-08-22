21 Cases of Lung Disease Linked to Vaping Cannabis Bought on Street

"The only connecting factor that tied them all together was a history of vaping THC or CBD or some combination of that," Teske said, referring to compounds in marijuana. THC is the psychoactive component of cannabis, while CBD, or cannabidiol, is a component being promoted to ease various conditions, from anxiety to epilepsy.

More significantly, all the vaping products were purchased on the street from unlicensed vendors.

The current rash of illnesses have not just happened in the Central Valley, where there was a cluster of eight cases, but also around the state. Officials at the California Department of Public Health have identified 21 cases statewide of what could potentially be "acute lung disease." These cases are also linked to vaping illicit cannabis products.

While the Department of Public Health could not provide information about patient demographics, Dr. Teske said the eight patients in his region were young and previously healthy.