Insurers Drop Policies in California's High-Fire Risk Areas

New California data shows insurance companies declined to renew nearly 350,000 home insurance policies in areas at high risk for wildfire since the state began collecting data in 2015.

The data released this week did not say how many people who lost their insurance were able to purchase it elsewhere or how much more it cost. It also showed total new and renewed insurance policies increased in fire risk areas during the same period.

Loss of home insurance or spiking policy prices are one consequence of California's deadly and destructive wildfires in recent years. The state did not collect the same data before 2015, making it difficult to get a wide view of changes in the state's home insurance market. Still, lawmakers, regulators and homeowners alike say they're concerned about the effect of devastating wildfires on homeowners.

