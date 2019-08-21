Climate Change and Other Factors Speed Up Coastal Erosion in San Diego

Earlier this month in San Diego County, three people were killed when part of a coastal bluff collapsed. The collapse renewed attention on the safety of California’s coastline. Scientists say the erosion of seaside bluffs and cliffs is accelerating because of sea level rise caused by climate change. But there are other factors as well.

Guest: Adam Young, Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Lyft Drivers Upset About New Bonus System

If you use Lyft to get around, you might’ve heard your driver complain about the company new surge pricing formula. It’s called Personal Power Zones, and some drivers say it’s eating into their profits.

Reporter: Sonja Hutson