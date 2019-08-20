How Schools are Helping Students Cope with Anxiety

El Cerrito High School started a new school year yesterday. Over a third of the students get some type of one-on-one counseling at the school each year.

Kids are struggling with all kinds of issues, but increasingly students are coming for help with anxiety issues, so school staff is teaching students to recognize the problem and to cope.

