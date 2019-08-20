How Schools are Helping Students Cope with Anxiety
Search
X
Donate
News

How Schools are Helping Students Cope with Anxiety

4 min
Katrina Schwartz
 (Getty Images)

El Cerrito High School started a new school year yesterday. Over a third of the students get some type of one-on-one counseling at the school each year.

Kids are struggling with all kinds of issues, but increasingly students are coming for help with anxiety issues, so school staff is teaching students to recognize the problem and to cope.

For more stories about how teachers are tackling some of the most difficult topics in education, and bringing joy back to learning, check out KQED’s MindShift podcast.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.