Lawsuit Demands S.F. Mayor and Police Release Public Records Connected to Journalist Raid

According to the lawsuit, the FAC submitted a request to SFPD asking for "reports, investigations, or findings" related to Adachi's death and any alleged criminal activity by Carmody. SFPD refused, citing active investigations and arguing that releasing the records could prevent police from successfully completing those investigations. The FAC then requested the records under the city's Sunshine Ordinance, which requires disclosure of records once "the District Attorney or court determines that a prosecution will not be sought against the subject involved." SFPD did not respond to that request, according to Snyder.

The city's medical examiner ruled Adachi's death an accident, and in a May statement, SFPD Chief Bill Scott announced the criminal investigation into the leaked report would be transferred to an outside agency. SFPD has not disclosed if another agency has actually taken over the investigation.

"The public is entitled to see communications and documents related to the concluded investigations," Snyder said. "So we're confident that a judge will find that the Sunshine Ordinance requires these records to be disclosed by the Police Department."

The SFPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The FAC also requested emails and text messages sent or received by the Breed and her staff, as well as any calendar entries, about Adachi's death, the leaked police report, and the Carmody warrants.

Breed's office sent the FAC a handful of emails, mostly a list of press clippings, according to Snyder and the lawsuit, but did not share any other requested documents, including records directly involving Breed, who had made public statements about the incidents.

"They've given us virtually nothing," Snyder said. "They produced no social media communications. And we know the Mayor was tweeting about this. And so if they were doing a diligent job of searching through the records that they have, they would have given us the Mayor's tweets on these topics. They didn't do that. And so that's just one signal that they didn't really even look or at least didn't look as carefully as they are required to under California law."

Breed's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but her Compliance Officer Hank Heckel wrote in an email to the FAC that "we have not withheld any potentially responsive files."

