Is Your Trash Really Getting Recycled?
2 min
Raquel Maria Dillon

The recycling industry is in upheaval. Lately recycling companies can't find a market for everything we throw away. There's even a new word for pitching a piece of plastic packaging in the blue bin: wish-cycling.

Guest: Rachel Becker

