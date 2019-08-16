California Leads New Lawsuit Over Trump Rule Targeting Poor Immigrants

"The whole point is to create anxiety and create that chilling effect," said Gov. Gavin Newsom at a news conference with Becerra, immigration advocates and services providers. "You already are seeing a decline in people that are getting supports that they're legally entitled to."

Newsom said Trump "has a particular problem with brown people — not even immigrants."

He later said he was "not going there" by following other Democrats who have called Trump a white supremacist, "but he says a lot of things that make a lot of people that do identify with that term very happy. The continued assault on the Hispanic community, it's not even any question; it's just self-evident."

Newsom pointed to the rule change as well as recent immigration raids in Mississippi and a mass shooting by a man who authorities believe targeted Mexicans at a Walmart store in the Texas border city of El Paso.

"Connect some dots," Newsom said. "Why is it even an open question, what's going on this country and what's going on with this administration, and what they're trying to do and who they're trying to blame."