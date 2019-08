Those graduates already often face discrimination and their efforts to find jobs can be affected if their student records don't reflect their legal name, he said.

Old records can also inadvertently reveal that a graduate is transgender when they have not otherwise made their transition public.

California law protects current transgender students from discrimination, but Chiu said some schools have been reluctant to issue new diplomas to graduates who have transitioned or come out as transgender or nonbinary after leaving school.

His bill requires school districts to update those former students' diplomas, GEDs or transcripts upon request. That would include changing all references to the graduate's previous name or gender.