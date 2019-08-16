Google Employees Decry ICE 'System of Abuse'

Google employees are calling on the tech giant to pledge not to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other agencies involved in tough immigration actions.

In addition to ICE, hundreds of Google workers are calling out U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which have both been involved in family separations.

Let's hope everyone at Google, and the United States for that matter, stand up and oppose what have essentially become policies of state-sponsored child abuse.