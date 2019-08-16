Appeals Court: Migrant Kids Should Get Basics Like Toothbrushes, Blankets

Yesterday, we started the show with immigration news out of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Today, we’re doing it again.

The court is where many of the cases challenging the Trump Administration’s immigration policies are ending up. The latest ruling is that Border Patrol agents must provide the basics -- like hygiene items and a place to sleep -- to immigrant children they detain at the border.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero

Central Valley Sheriff Encourages Concealed Carry

After the recent mass shootings, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreax is encouraging people to get permits to carry concealed weapons.

Reporter: Laura Tsutsui, Valley Public Radio

Bakersfield Immigration Activist Who Read anti-ICE Poem is Free on Bail

An undocumented immigrant activist who was detained after reading a poem critical of Immigration and Customs Enforcement… is free today. Two NFL players and immigration advocates paid 50 thousand dollars bail for the Bakersfield College student and farmworker. He was arrested at his home two days after he read his poem at a public meeting.

Reporter: Monica Velez, Valley Public Radio

Californians Remember Woodstock

Woodstock, the grandaddy of all music festivals was 50 years ago this week. It was the summer after the summer of love in San Francisco, and plenty of Californians made the cross-country trip to keep the party going and hear some of the musical giants of the era.