Backers of Proposition 13 "Split Roll" Ballot Measure Hit Reset Button

Critics of Proposition 13, California's landmark property tax-limiting measure, have long sought to remove commercial property owners from the law's long list of beneficiaries.

But now, backers of a measure that qualified for the November 2020 ballot say they're planning to replace it in favor of a new version once it clears all the hurdles for qualification.

Tyler Law, spokesman for the ballot measure, said the new proposition will address some of the concerns raised about the previous version.

In a statement, Law said supporters are re-filing the initiative and essentially starting from scratch to "substantively strengthen the measure, including expansive new small business tax relief, and widen the path to victory in November 2020."

The revised version also pushes back implementation of the proposed changes by two years, to 2023, giving local assessors and commercial property owners more time to prepare.