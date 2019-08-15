The Minister of Loneliness, Aristotle And How To Make That Awesome Person Your Friend
Search
X
Donate
Bay Curious

The Minister of Loneliness, Aristotle And How To Make That Awesome Person Your Friend

13 min
Jessica Placzek
How to become closer friends (Kelly Heigert)

Last year, Bay Curious received the question: "How do I make friends?"

We tried reaching out to the question asker, but they never responded. However, surveys show many Americans often feel lonely, and a lot of those lonely people also feel socially isolated.

Last episode we found tips for finding potential friends. This week we talk about how to make friend crushes closer, Aristotle's ideas about friendship and the potential role of government in addressing social isolation.

For a few tips on how to make friends closer check out the web post: How To Find New Friends

 

Sponsored

Reported by Jessica Placzek
Bay Curious is made by Olivia Allen-Price, Jessica Placzek, Robert Speight, Katie McMurran, Paul Lancour and Ryan Levi. Additional support from Julie Caine, Suzie Racho, Ethan Lindsey, Pat Yollin and David Weir.

Theme music by Pat Mesiti-Miller.

Ask us a question or sign up for our newsletter at BayCurious.org.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.