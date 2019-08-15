The Minister of Loneliness, Aristotle And How To Make That Awesome Person Your Friend

Last year, Bay Curious received the question: "How do I make friends?"

We tried reaching out to the question asker, but they never responded. However, surveys show many Americans often feel lonely, and a lot of those lonely people also feel socially isolated.

Last episode we found tips for finding potential friends. This week we talk about how to make friend crushes closer, Aristotle's ideas about friendship and the potential role of government in addressing social isolation.

For a few tips on how to make friends closer check out the web post: How To Find New Friends