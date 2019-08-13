Rep. Maxine Waters Says Feds Should Spend More on Homeless

On Wednesday, veteran Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters of Los Angeles will convene a summit in Los Angeles to explore what California is doing to solve homelessness. Waters doesn’t think it’s nearly enough, even with lots of new spending on homelessness programs by the state of California and cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco. In response, Waters has introduced legislation that would commit billions of federal dollars to get America’s homeless population housed. But is that realistic in this current political climate?