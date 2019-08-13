Rep. Maxine Waters: Feds Should Spend More on Homeless, Housing

Food Banks: Trump's Changes to Green Card Rules Will Mean People Go Hungry

Immigrant advocates and emergency food providers say a new Trump administration rule, to be finalized this week, will penalize immigrant families in California who are struggling to make ends meet.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero

Effects of U.S.-China Trade War Felt at California's Ports

America and China’s tit for tat trade war is starting to have a real effect on the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the busiest port complex in the United States.

Rep. Maxine Waters Says Feds Should Spend More on Homeless

On Wednesday, veteran Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters of Los Angeles will convene a summit in L.A. to explore what California’s is doing to solve homelessness. Waters doesn’t think it’s nearly enough, even with lots of new spending on homelessness programs by the state of California and cities like L.A. and San Francisco. In response, Waters has introduced legislation that would commit billions of federal dollars to get America’s homeless population housed. But is that realistic in this current political climate?

Guest: Rep. Maxine Waters