San Jose Bans Landlords From Rejecting Renters with Housing Vouchers

Following hours of debate, the San Jose City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to block landlords from discriminating against would-be tenants who use housing vouchers, like Section 8, to help subsidize rent.

The ordinance prevents landlords from refusing to rent units based on an applicant's legitimate source of income, including government housing vouchers. It also prevents landlords from including any prohibitive language in their apartment listings.

San Jose, one of the least affordable housing markets in the nation, joins a spate of other cities that have introduced source-of-income legislation. Most recently, Los Angeles passed a similar measure in June, and a statewide bill is currently being considered in the Legislature.

The ordinance offers renewed hope to voucher holders like Demetria Spikes, a San Jose resident who can't afford to rent anything at market rate in the city's brutal housing market, and has for years been unable to find a landlord who accepts Section 8 vouchers. As a result, she said, she's been homeless for the past five years, and often sleeps on buses.