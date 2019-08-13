Gun Insurance? San Jose Mayor Proposes First-in-Nation Ordinance Requiring It

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Monday introduced a "first-of-its-kind" measure to curb gun violence in the city by requiring firearm owners to take out insurance policies or alternatively pay a fee to help cover the public cost of emergency services.
The proposed ordinance was announced just weeks after two children from San Jose were killed in a mass shooting in nearby Gilroy.
"Too often we have seen these horrible tragedies and the headlines. And by now, it seems, that nothing more is added by merely offering thoughts and prayers. And city leaders and mayors don't have the luxury of waiting for Congress to act," Liccardo said at a press conference on Monday.