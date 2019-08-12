Hamid Hayatt Released After Terrorism Conviction

A Lodi man whose terrorism conviction was thrown out by a federal judge late last month is now back home.

Hamid Hayatt was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison after he was convicted of charges connected to allegations he attended a terrorist training camp in Pakistan. But after serving 14 years, Hayatt was released because of multiple problems in his prosecution.

Yesterday, Hayatt made his first public appearance, coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid.

His case was one of the most controversial post-9/11 terrorism prosecutions.